CHESTER CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan died after colliding with a tree in Chester County early Thursday morning.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the driver was heading west on Washington Street when it ran off the road to the left around 12:15 a.m. and struck a tree.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

