Café 100 Reopens As The Neighborhood Café In Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — After closing for six months, Café 100 is officially reopening in Huntersville under a new name.

Now open as the Neighborhood Café , officials say the new restaurant boasts that it retained original kitchen staff of more than fourteen years from the previous establishments and welcomes you with an enhanced food and specialty drink menu.

The café at 100 Huntersville-Concord Road resides in a 75-year-old house with dining situated in quaint sized rooms, original to the home wood flooring and shiplap walls adorned by artwork by local artists (which can be purchased while dining).

There is also outdoor seating available under a canopy of trees.