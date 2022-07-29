Smart Shopper: PARA Participating In Restaurant Week!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week is still going on, so you still have time to experience a delicious meal for a fraction of the cost.

One new participant, PARA CLT in South End is excited to be a part of it all! They’re going above and beyond to provide a great meal and excellent customer service to their guest. Chef Dave says it’s a great opportunity to try out their brand new menu!

Enjoy a three-course meal for only $45! Their steak and the lobster toast are so far the favorites. This gorgeous new spot is perfect for date night, and their wine selection is one of the best in the city! Make your you’re Instagram ready because their back-drop and outside mural is absolutely breathtaking! I give them a 10/10!

