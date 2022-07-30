East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged.

According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road.

Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an unknown suspect.

After further investigation, police determined the suspect was later identified as 48-year-old Jermain Wesley.

Wesley was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

No additional details at this time.