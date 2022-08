1/3

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts.

Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions.

It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other thefts.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call crime stoppers at 704-861-8000

Individuals with tips may be eligible for a cash reward.