Lower Rain Chances & Higher Heat

Discussion:

A typical summertime pattern will build in for the first week of August. An area of high pressure over the western Atlantic will bring isolated to widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. A couple storms could be strong, but we are not expecting severe weather. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s through the remainder of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Lingering isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs back to the low 90s. PM isolated showers and storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s with more afternoon/early evening showers and storms. General thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will be widely scattered.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Notes:

– After a 17 day stretch of 90+ degree temperatures, we could finally break the stretch today. Thanks to cloud cover and rain moving over Charlotte Douglas.