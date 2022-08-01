Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at North Charlotte Gas Station

UPDATE

Police on the scene say the victim in this case has been identified as James Tyler Brooks, 28. His family has been notified of his death. Officers say this was not a random attack. They say Brooks went into the convenience store, and the moment he walked out, he was shot several times. No one is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a gas station on Old Statesville Rd Monday evening.

MEDIC says a person was declared deceased in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road in North Charlotte around 7 p.m., moments after they were called to a shooting at the 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station.