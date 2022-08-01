Smart Shopper: Affordable Family Fun This Week + Freebies!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Summer isn’t over yet so that means the fun isn’t either! Here is a list of affordable and FREE things to do this week:

Monday: Hunterville’s Week of Fun Events at Veterans Park (All week long, no purchase necessary).

Tuesday: Regal’s Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express ($2 tickets on Tuesday & Wednesdays).

Wednesday: Free admission to the Mint Museum from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: Free admission to The Schiele Museum of Natural History (All week long, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., no purchase necessary).

Friday: Queen City Comedy Experience at the Common Market, starting at 7:00 p.m. and only $15!

Enjoy!