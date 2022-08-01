Troopers: 25-Year-Old Man Killed In Burke County Collision

MORGANTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Burke County Sunday evening.

On Sunday, July 31st around 6:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on NC Highway 181 near Frank Whisnant Road.

Troopers say a 1995 Cadillac DeVille was traveling south on NC Highway 181, crossed the centerline, and collided with a northbound 2021 Toyota SUV.

The driver of the Cadillac, Myrian Dashea Reid, 25, of Morganton was taken from the scene by EMS, but died while en route to the hospital, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver and passenger of the Toyota, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.