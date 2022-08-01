Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian At Iredell County Poultry Plant

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in Statesville.

Troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. to investigate.

Initial investigation reveals a tractor-trailer, also known as a yard truck, was backing toward an unloading bay and collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jason Wayne Bare, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to a news release.

Troopers say both the truck operator and pedestrian worked at the plant.

