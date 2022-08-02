2022 “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest Open To Union County K-12 Students

UNION CO., N.C. — The Union County Board of Elections is excited to announce its inaugural “I Voted” sticker design contest.

Officials say students can participate by creating an original design for “I Voted” stickers that will be given to voters during the November 8th, 2022 General Election.

All Union County students in grades K-12th are eligible to enter.

Official rules and guidelines:

The phrase “I Voted” must be included in the design.

All entries must consist entirely of the student’s original, non-copyright artwork and may not include photographs or trademarked images.

All entries should be non-partisan and not reference any candidate, political party, or political issue.

The Board of Elections reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is determined to contain inappropriate images or violates the contest rules.

By entering the contest, the student is allowing the Board of Elections to use, reproduce, edit, or publish in any medium or media, their submission in whole or in part, for any non-commercial purpose in perpetuity.

Artwork The design should fit on a circular sticker two inches in diameter. Artwork should be limited to 4 colors or less. Designs may be created using crayons, paint, pencil, ink, other mixed media

materials or digital drawing and art tools.

Only one entry per student.

How to enter:

The contest will open on August 2, 2022, and will close on August 31, 2022.

Entries must be submitted on the “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest Entry Form and may be mailed to Union County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 1106, Monroe, NC 28111 or emailed to union.boe@unioncountync.gov

By submitting your entry, you are affirming that your design is your original artwork.

Winning Entry:

Finalists will be selected by Union County Board of Elections staff, and the winning design will be selected by a public vote via online voting.

The winner and finalists will be notified by phone and email using the contact information listed on the entry form.

The winning design may be used as Union County’s official “I Voted” sticker for the November 8, 2022 General Election and for municipal elections through 2023.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes express permission to use any and all winners’ names and designs for promotional purposes.

Permission: