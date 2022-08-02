Charlotte Red Cross Workers Headed To Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross will deploy to support ongoing efforts in Kentucky after deadly flash flooding.

The Red Cross is on the ground focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort and support.

Officials say two more local volunteers are also headed to Kentucky to help with recovery work.

Officials say Randy Carver, who serves out of the Piedmont Triad Chapter, will deploy on Wednesday.

He will support teams distributing emergency supplies.

Shelia Chapman will also head to Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon from Asheville Regional Airport.

She will serve impacted residents as a member of the Disaster Health Services team.

YOU CAN HELP people affected by disasters like floods, wildfires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.