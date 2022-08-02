Smart Shopper: $50 Membership At The YMCA!

CHARLOTTE, NC– If you’ve been thinking about membership at The Y, now is the time! Beginning August 1 – September 28, families who join the Y will pay just $50 per month for their first 3 months of membership.

A 2 Adult + 2 Child membership is typically $125/month, so this is a savings of $75 per month!

Members also receive savings on programs such as personal training, soccer, flag football, and dance.

Those who are already Y members can refer a friend during this promotion and they will receive a month FREE for every friend that joins.

This opportunity allows families to reconnect with the Y, whether that be through fitness, fall program offerings, or community engagement.

