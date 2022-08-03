Smart Shopper: $10 Off Gel Manicure At Nirvana Nails + Giveaway!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Everyone knows, that when you look good and feel good about yourself, you show up better in the world! Today’s deal of the day is by Nirvana Nails in Wesley Heights!

Starting August 3, 2022 – September 2, 2022, get $10 off any gel manicure with a pedicure purchase. All you need to do is mention smart shopper!

Owner Mila Pathammavong says that sometimes we forget to prioritize ourselves and put everyone else’s needs before our own! We all know that self-care is essential to health and wellness, and with this deal, it’s now affordable to do so! On Smart Shopper this morning, she blessed one lucky teacher with a $50 gift card!

Walk-ins are always welcome, but if you’d like to book in advance, click here.

Address: 222 Wesley Heights Way, Charlotte, NC 28208