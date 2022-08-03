Spain Is Latest Nation With Reports Of Nightclub Needle Jabs

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain are investigating about 50 reported cases of women getting pricked with medical needles while at nightclubs or parties.

Nearly half of the reported needle attacks were in northeast Spain’s Catalonia region, which borders France. Waves of needle pricks at musical events also have confounded authorities in France, Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

French police have tallied over 400 reports in recent months. In many cases, it wasn’t clear if the victims were injected with a substance.

Spanish police so far have found evidence of drugs in one victim, a 13-year-old girl who had the party drug ecstasy in her system but was with her parents when she felt a sharp prick.