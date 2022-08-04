$1,000 A Day For Life Prize Won In Gaston County Using Online Play

RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life.

“What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”

The winner could take the prize as an annuity that pays $365,000 every year for the rest of the winner’s life. After 20 years, that would add up to $7.3 million, after 30 years $10.9 million, and so on for life. The winner could choose instead to take the prize as a lump-sum amount of $5.75 million.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket using Online Play in Gastonia in Gaston County. Lucky for Life is one of four games, including Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash 5, where players have the option to purchase their tickets online through the lottery’s website.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls and the Lucky Ball are 1 in 30.8 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Lucky for Life drawings occur daily. Players can buy Lucky for Life tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise about $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.