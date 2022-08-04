The Bright Spot: Celebrate National Beer Day at Petty Thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It seems like a new craft brewery is opening every week in Charlotte. This means plenty of options if you’re going to be celebrating National Beer Day this Friday, August 5. However, if you want to a wide selection of unique brews with a brewery that will take you back in time, then Petty Thieves Brewing in North End is a must this weekend.

Petty Thieves is a small batch brewery which means they have a rotating list of 8-10 beers, brewed with unique and local ingredients. Their taproom gives off that speak-easy vibe with plush velvet chairs and couches, a fireplace, and even a bookshelf. Of course, no speakeasy would be complete without a secret room. Hidden within the bookshelf is a door that will take you to a secret room of the brewery. If you would rather take your beverage outside, you can enjoy gorgeous skyline views of the city.

Petty Thieves also offers a wide range of activities, food trucks, and special events. You can find out more about their beers on tap and all their events coming up here.

