CMPD: Nanny Candidate Faces Charges After Stealing From Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD officers have arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position.

Police say Sarah Seltzer, 33, faces several charges including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny for her alleged involvement.

On August 2nd, Seltzer interviewed for a nanny position before returning later to the same home, entering the back door and taking numerous items including bottles of prescription drugs, according to a news release.

Police say some of the items stolen held sentimental value to the victim.

In two other similar cases, detectives say Seltzer was actually working as a childcare provider for families.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.