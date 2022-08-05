Scammers Threaten Residents While Demanding Fake Jury Duty Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Scammers are using the names of Catawba County sheriffs to threaten people into paying fake jury fees through green dot cards.

Deputies were notified of the scammer calls on Friday, August 5th. According to a news release, scammers have told people they will be arrested if they don’t pay.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone receiving these calls to simply hang up and block the number. Deputies say, no law enforcement agency will call to demand money in this manner.

Detectives are looking into the matter and ask individuals with any questions regarding this scam, to call 828-465-0671