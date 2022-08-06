Sweet Tooth Saturday: 10 Great QC Spots To Tame Your Sugar Cravings

1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27



6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27



11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27



16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27



21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27



26/27

27/27























































CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cheers to the weekend! What better way to spend the weekend than tasting some sweets in the city? Charlotte has a wide arrangement of sweets fit for all locals and visitors. From giant donuts to mini macaroons, the Queen City has a lot of sweetness to offer. Check out this list of 10 delicious desserts in Charlotte.

SWIRL – Cupcakes, cookies, and ice cream oh my! Swirl is the worlds first made-to-order cupcake shop where your desserts are assembled as you order. The best part is that your desserts are customizable. Swirl has six different flavors of cake, eight different frostings, and a plethora of yummy toppings!

Location: 640 Oakhurst Commons Dr #103, Charlotte, NC 28205

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWIRL (@swirlclt)

2. Dulce Dream Cafe – Get a taste of authentic Mexican desserts and culture with Norma’s conchas. You can keep it simple with a vanilla cocha or go bold and grab a stuffed concha. Chef Norma offers an array of these Mexican sweets in different flavors, colors, shapes, and sizes for all to enjoy.

Location: Head to Dulce Dreams Cafe to find out about their next pop-up event!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norma (@dulcedreamscafe)

3. Crave Dessert Bar – Classy, sassy, and sweet. Not only are the desserts great, but the ambiance of the crave lounge provides a vibrant, cozy, and welcoming feel. The desserts are rich and decadent. Enjoy a crispy yet smooth crème brûlée, or the classic molten lava cake. Any option on the menu will sit right with your taste buds.

Location:500 W 5th St UNIT 120, Charlotte, NC 28202

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crave Dessert Bar (@cravedessertbar)

4. Pobbar

This handcrafted popsicle bar brings out all of the healthy foodies. Popbar fills its local shop with all-natural ingredients. With 50+ flavors, and several dippings and toppings the combinations are endless.

Location:3123 N Davidson St #102b, Charlotte, NC 28205

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popbar | Gelato on a Stick! (@popbarclt)

5. Reigning Donuts

Standing as a literal hole in the wall, the experience at reigning donuts starts from blocks away. With the sweet smell of freshly fried dough, Noda’s visitors make their way between the shutters nailed to the brick building and place their orders. Reigning donuts offers simple yet mouthwatering flavors including the classic glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar.

Location:3120 N Davidson St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Green | Travel Blogger (@willtravelforlattes)

6. Suarez Bakery

Nestled in the heart of Optimist Hall, Suarez bakery has made its mark as one the most popular bakeries in town, with its Cuban flare, and diverse menu, Suarez keeps the crowds coming. The establishment also caters to those with dietary restrictions making the pastries vegan, as well as gluten and dairy free!

Location:1115 N Brevard St Stall #4, Charlotte, NC 28206

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suárez Bakery (@suarezbakery)

7. Amelies French Bakery

This is the perfect place for all those who love France. Amelies is a classic. Well known to both natives and visitors, the bakery offers guests a fresh feel with new decor at its brand new location! Visitors can still enjoy the same great treats like french macaroons, napoleons, and their best-seller, the salted caramel brownie.

Location: 136 E. 36th St. Charlotte, NC 28205

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amélie’s French Bakery & Café (@ameliesfrenchbakery)

8. Chez Marie Patisserie

This upscale cafe and bakery lies in the heart of South Park With handmade desserts, pastries, and breads, Chez Marie Patisserie offers high ingredients sourced locally and internationally. Take a visit, settle into the cozy patio chairs and enjoy!

Location: 338 Northeast Ave Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Marie (@chezmarieclt)

9. Melting Pot

The melting pot is Charlotte’s number one date spot. The fondue dessert restaurant offers an arrangement of chocolate fondues severed alongside fresh fruits, brownies, and cheesecake bites! Try the four-course meal of go just for the sweets, either you won’t regret it!

Location:901 S Kings Dr, Ste 140B Charlotte, North Carolina 28204

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Melting Pot Charlotte (@themeltingpot_charlotte)

10. Stoke

Last but but not least, The one pound hefty heath donut at Stoke. This delicious dessert is filled with a mix of sweet pastry cream, and whipped cream then topped with crumbled heath candy bars. Grab your friends, get a slice and enjoy yourself!

Location:100 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stoke (@stokecharlotte)

Life in the QC can get crazy busy, but it’s important to slow down from the hustle and bustle and stop to bite a cupcake. I think that’s how the saying goes? Treat yourself to a sweet Saturday and visit these awesome spots!

Happy eating!

Author: