Gastonia Police: Man Arrested For Car Jacking And Attempted Murder

GASTONIA, N.C – A man is facing charges after he jumped in the driver’s seat of a woman’s car, and shot into a parked vehicle before speeding off.

Police responded to the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday, August 6th.

Officers say, the owner of the stolen vehicle stopped at the QT on Chester Street with the suspect, identified as Jomonyatta Reid, she left the car running and went inside the QT.

At that time, the suspect proceeded to jump into the front seat of the woman’s vehicle, pull out a gun, and fire into an occupied vehicle parked next to him.

The man in the vehicle was not hit by the gunfire, however, his vehicle suffered damages.

According to a news release, following the shooting, the suspect then sped off prompting the owner of the vehicle to call police and report her car stolen.

Shortly after, the suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle before proceeding to flee the scene on foot.

He was arrested by K9 and charged with several offenses including attempted murder.