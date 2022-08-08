Troopers: Motorcyclist Killed In York County Collision

YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision in York County after the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed on Sunday.

According to the SC State Highway Patrol, around 3:30 p.m. a 2021 Ford F150 and 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling east on Lesslie Highway.

Troopers say the motorcyclist attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck the Ford.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital following the crash, where they were later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The York County Coroner’s Office has since identified this victim as 41-year-old Thomas Upchurch.

Troopers say the driver of the Ford, 28-year-old Brandi Miller, was injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Her 10-year-old child riding passenger was also injured and taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Troopers say the only other passenger, a 6-year-old, was not injured in the collision.