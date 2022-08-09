City Of Charlotte To Host Community Kick-Off Events For Arts And Culture Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In August, the city of Charlotte will host its first community events to officially launch public engagement efforts that will shape the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan.

City leaders say they are committed to ensuring the plan reflects what the community wants for the future of local arts and culture, so the planning team wants to hear from people across the area, whether they live, work, or play in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

All Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents are invited to the fun, family-friendly event at Silver Hammer Studios at AvidXchange, 817 Hamilton Street, from 6-8 p.m. on August 23rd.

Attendees can expect:

A welcome from Priya Sircar, the city’s arts and culture officer.

Feedback stations where attendees can weigh in on the future of arts and culture in the Charlotte area.

Music, arts and food from local artists and creatives.

Information to take home and share.

Click here to register to attend in-person on Eventbrite and for more details.

Officials say in addition, a virtual community event will be held on August 25th from 6-8 p.m.

Attendees of this Zoom event will also inform the plan by sharing their perspectives on and priorities for local arts and culture.

Click here to register on Eventbrite.

Officials say both events will be cohosted by the city and its cultural planning consultants, Lord Cultural Resources and Civility Localized.

About the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan:

The Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan will articulate how to achieve sustainability and growth for the local creative sector for years to come. Specifically, it will:

Develop a long-range vision and near-term plans to sustainably fund and cultivate the arts and culture sector, and to serve the broader community through arts and culture.

Position the sector as an economic and tourism driver.

Support collaboration among creative individuals and organizations.

Promote equity and inclusivity.

Work is underway as the cultural planning team gathers data and listens to diverse communities from across the Charlotte area.

Planning is expected to conclude in the spring of 2023.

Additional cultural planning events will take place through October.

Officials say a calendar of events open to the public is available on the plan’s webpage and will continue to be updated.

In addition to events, the planning team will participate in existing meetings in communities across the city and county to ensure the plan engages with diverse residents, especially those who historically tend to be underrepresented in planning efforts.

Learn more about the City of Charlotte’s arts and culture work at charlottenc.gov/arts-culture.

Questions about community engagement activities can be directed to outreach@cltartsandculture.org.