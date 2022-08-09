Relief from the Humidity in Sight

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog Possible

Iso. AM Mountain Storms

Hot and steamy w/ PM Storms

A cold front will bring drier/cooler air this weekend Discussion

Typical Summertime Pattern Continues for Now

Isolated showers and storms have been firing up and dying off just as quickly across the mountains this AM. We could see a quick storm or two for the AM commute across the high country, but patchy dense fog will likely be more of a problem for travel for those in the mountains and foothills. Bermuda high will keep the same pattern going through mid-week – hot and steamy days with highs in the low to mid-90s and pop-up afternoon and evening storms.

Thursday/Friday Cold Front

High pressure will break down through the end of the week allowing a cold front to reach the region by Thursday. Expect more scattered to numerous storms Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Drier and cooler air will filter in after this front passes Friday.

Relief from the heat & humidity arrives this Weekend

We will finally get some relief from the heat and humidity with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows falling into the mid-60s Friday into Friday night. The weekend will be pleasant with sunny skies and slightly average temps. Moisture returns to the region early next week bringing back some humidity and afternoon storm chances.

Tropics Update

Invest 97-L is still being given a medium chance of development over the next 5 days. This tropical wave produces a large area of disorganized storms a few hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Eastern Atlantic. IF it were to develop into a tropical depression mid to late week it would likely be weak and take a turn to the north, staying out to sea as a trough protects the east coast. Still, though, it will be something to watch in the coming days after a quiet start to hurricane season.