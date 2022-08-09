Rising Spotlight: New Motivational Album “Gangsta Mentality”

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Prominent entrepreneur and motivational speaker Henry Kellem has released a motivational album chronicling his life journey from poverty to prosperity. Kellem joined Rising to tell us more about his new album.

Known for his businesses in both Los Angeles and Charlotte, Kellem’s album and mastermind series are a follow-up to his pre-pandemic show American Dreaming: A Night of Unscripted Storytelling and Hilarious Stand-up with lifestyle expert Kenny Burns.

“This is my personal story of empty cupboards, a rumbling tummy, stained and ripped clothing, bullying, and no running water when I grew up without a father in a trailer,” said Kellem. “I just understood that in order to end the cycles of generational poverty that struck my family, I needed to make a change first. The purpose of this album is to be a valuable tool and resource for lighting a FIRE in your soul (or under your seat). A fire that will take YOU on your Dirt Road to Rodeo journey.”

Titled Gangsta Mentality, the nine-track album takes listeners through Kellem’s early life as a poverty-stricken young man who grew up on a dirt road in the rural town of Wallace, North Carolina, witnessing the loss of his brother to gun violence, pursuing his college education at North Carolina Central University and later beginning numerous businesses in Charlotte. His path eventually took him to Beverly Hills where he currently resides.

As part of the release, Kellem will host two mastermind sessions, including one at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Aug. 24 and a second in Malibu on Sept. 18.

Kellem’s motivational album Gangsta Mentality is available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, and iHeart. To follow Henry Kellem’s journey, you can find him on Instagram.