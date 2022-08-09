Troopers: Mother, 10-Year-Old Son Killed In Fatal Lincoln County Collision

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Troopers say a Lincoln County woman and her 10-year-old son were killed in a collision on NC Highway 27 Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Lincoln County on NC Highway 27 near Asbury Church Road.

Troopers say a 1999 Nissan Sentra attempted to exit a parking lot and turn left onto the highway.

The Nissan failed to yield to the right of way and collided with a 1992 GMC tractor-trailer heading eastbound on NC Highway 27, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver of the Nissan, Belinda Baker, 54, died at the scene due to her injuries.

The rear-seat passenger, Michael Baker, 10, was critically injured and taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Troopers say the front seat passenger, Glenn Baker, 59, was seriously injured as well and taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he remains.

Troopers say the driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Kelly, 55, received minor injuries and his vehicle is owned by the North Carolina Forest Service.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, NC Highway 27 was closed for two hours during on-scene investigation.

All occupants of the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, according to a news release.

No charges are anticipated.