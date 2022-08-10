Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events happening around Charlotte. This week she’s previewing four, including a big parade in Uptown.

Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade

August 20-21

Festival Noon – 10pm Saturday. Noon – 6pm Sunday

Parade 1pm – 4pm Sunday

After a 2-year hiatus, the Pride festival and parade are back. Pride Week is August 12-19 culminating in the festival on Saturday and Sunday, the 20th and 21st and Parade on Sunday. All weekend festivities are on Tryon Street.

The PNC Bank Festival is on Tryon between 4th Street and Good Samaritan Way (used to be Hill Street). The Truist Main Stage is there. On Sunday, the Bank of America Pride Parade starts at 9th Street, marches to 4th, turns south (left) at the Truliant Federal Credit Union Community Stage. It ends just before College. The website is charlottepride.org.

Tango & Tapas at Poplar Tapas

Poplar Tapas

224 W 10th St

8/10 (and every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month) – 6-9pm

People of all ages and experience levels are welcome to join Tango CLT at Poplar Tapas for Argentine tango lessons and free dance! Learn the steps in an intro lesson from 6-7pm, then show off your new skills with social dancing from 7-9pm. No partner or experience is required! Learn more: “Tango & Tapas” – Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at Poplar in Charlotte’s Fourth Ward.

CLTFREESKATE at Victoria Yards

Victoria Yards

209 E 7th Street 8/12, 8/13 (Friday & Saturday)

3pm-8pm – all ages

8pm-11pm – only 18+ (adults only)

Break out your favorite roller skates or rent slates at Victoria Yards on August 12 and 13 to groove on the outdoor rink with CLTFREESKATE. There will be food trucks, drinks, and music on site. And when you are done, cross the street to discover 14 local small businesses at the Market at 7th Street. Learn more at UptownCharlotte.com.

Free Pet Portraits with Charlotte Is Creative

100 W Worthington Ave (Allbirds Patio at Lowe’s Tech Hub)

8/13 – 2-4pm (Saturday)

This event is first come first serve, and if your pet is skittish, you can leave your pet at home and bring a photo for the artist to work. This is a South End Blooms initiative. See more at SouthEndCLT.org.