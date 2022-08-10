Last Day of Above Average Temps

AM Headlines

AM Patchy Fog

Hot and sticky w/ PM Storms

Thursday Cold Front

Cooler and Drier Weekend Discussion

More of the Same Wednesday

Happy first day of school for Mooresville Graded Schools and Rowan-Salisbury! Some patchy fog is possible this morning with temps generally in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains and low to mid-70s for areas south. Highs will run back into the 90s this afternoon, as high pressure continues to weaken off the coast. Likely showers and storms for the higher elevations and foothills with more pop-up storms across Piedmont. Scattered flash flooding is possible for the mountains as rainfall rates of more than 2″ per hour will be possible.

Refreshing Weekend

A cold front will move into the region Thursday as the high continues to break down. This will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms with highs reaching the upper 80s. We could see a few lingering showers or storms through the evening, but the severe threat outside of localized flooding remains low. Cooler, but still mild start Friday with dew points falling through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Saturday and Sunday morning will be refreshing, and even cold for the mountains. It will be a beautiful weekend – sunny, dry, and slightly below average.

Storm Chances and Mugginess Returns Next Week

Early next week moisture will begin to fill back into the area. This means a return of humidity and rain and storm chances with temps in the upper 80s.