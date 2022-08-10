Smart Shopper: Delicious Deals On Cuzzo’s Cuisine + Kids Eat FREE Here!

CHARLOTTE, NC– For years now, Cuzzo’s Cuisine has been serving up the Queen City with mouth-watering Soul Food! If you haven’t tried their delicious food yet, they’re making it easy with their incredible Deal of the Day!

Each and every Wednesday, get 10% off of waffle orders. They have original, red velvet, and a new flavor; candied yams! That’s not even the only deal they have! Check out their weekly specials:

Taco Tuesday: $2 tacos all day.

Waffle Wednesday: 10% off all waffle orders.

Thirty Thursday: Get 30 chicken wings for only $30!

As always, kids 12 and under eat free at their Tuckaseegee location until 3 p.m.

Click here for more information!