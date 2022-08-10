Teen Killed In Chesterfield County Head-On Collision

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed and two passengers injured following a deadly head-on collision in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.

Troopers say around 11 p.m. a crash occurred on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road, four miles east of Jefferson, S.C.

A 2008 Ford Mustang, driven by James Melton III, 22, was traveling north on Kirkley Road at the same time a 1994 Honda Sedan, driven by a 16-year-old, was traveling south on the same road, according to a news release.

Troopers say the Honda crossed the center line and struck the Mustang head-on, and the 16-year-old Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Honda, unknown, and a 17-year-old passenger in the Mustang were both airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries following the crash, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver of the Mustang, Melton, was not injured in the collision.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.