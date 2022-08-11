Classroom Central: In Need Of Donations To Provide Back-To-School Supplies

CHARLOTTE, N.C– Classroom Central is on a mission to provide teachers and students with the school supplies they need. It provides teachers with a place to come and shop for school supplies at no cost. The inventory ranges from packs of paper to book bags. Classroom Central relies on donations to make the items possible for teachers. Classroom Central believes every child deserves a level playing field and that’s why the organization works so hard to provide the items CMS classrooms need most.

Most Needed Items:

-Pencils

-Lined Paper

-Composition Books

-Colored Paper

-One Subject Notebooks and more

Donations are being accepted now. Go to classroomcentral.org for more information.