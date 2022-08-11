Smart Shopper: Happy Hour At Elegant Nails Spa On Colony Road!

CHARLOTTE, NC– Everyone knows, self-care is an essential part of health and wellness but, sometimes they can be very expensive. Self-care and maintenance is a great way to alleviate stress and anxiety but when you get the bill sometimes you leave feeling even more stressed. One local business is implementing a new happy hour from 9am until 2pm for all the smart shoppers! Mary Tran, owner of the Elegant Nails Spa on Colony Road, has been serving the greater Charlotte area for over 20 years now and she wants to make sure you know that you can always come to her spa for a service, glass of wine, and all for an incredible price!

Tran says, “Self care is so important because when we take care of ourselves, you look good, you feel better and we act better! We will offer 10 % off total service. We do manicure, pedicure, gel, S&S, acrylic, and waxing, all of that!”

7741 Colony Road # A8

Charlotte, North Carolina 28226

United States

Click here for more information!