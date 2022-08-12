Bill Bellamy Makes Joe Sweat Before Taking Comedy Stage This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Comedian and Actor, Bill Bellamy is in Charlotte this weekend. He’s part of the Queen City Comedy Experience. Bellamy will perform tonight through Sunday at The Comedy Zone. The funny man stopped by Rising this morning to talk about his comedy, his audiences and his new podcast, “Top Billin’ “. He also has a comedy special on Amazon called, “I Want My Life Back”. See how much fun he had on the couch with Joe Duncan and the moment the conversation started to heat up.