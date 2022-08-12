Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year.

Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.

Saturday, August 13th, 2022 starting at 10 a.m., drive up to their Central Avenue location and get a free bookbag, pens, pencils, glue stick and other necessities. Not only do they have that but they are offering $30 sports physicals for the future hall-of-famers! Also, they have this program called a StarPass for those who may not have insurance!

Physician’s Assistant, Natalie Gonzalez PA-C says this program will be a big help to those without insurance! Gonzalez says, “We want to be able to provide care to those that may not be able to seek care easily. Of course, going to the emergency department for something just comes out to be too expensive! We try to make a plan that might be more cost effective.”

Enrollment fees are waived for the month of August, and plans start as low as $49!

