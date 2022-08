CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park.

Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m.

Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte.

He told his family that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours, but never returned.

Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.