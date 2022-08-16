Police Say 2-Year-Old Shot In Lancaster Expected To Recover

LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies say a 2-year-old shot at an apartment in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of an injured toddler and discovered a shooting had occurred at the child’s home in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex.

Officers found blood on the floor of one of the upstairs bedrooms when they went to search the apartment.

