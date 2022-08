MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Tuesday, a Mooresville Police Officer was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle traffic incident on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.

Authorities say the officer was taken to a local hospital in Charlotte for a possible non-life-threatening leg injury.

No additional injuries were sustained, according to a news release.

Authorities say after an evaluation, the officer involved was released from care.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.