Open-Air Vendor Market Coming To NoDa On September 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 70 diverse small and local businesses will be featured at the NoDaHood FestiFall Market at Divine Barrel Brewing in Charlotte on September 17th.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th, Divine Barrel Brewing, Great Wagon Road Distilling, Free Will Craft & Vine, Crown Station, and Deejai Noodle Bar will co-host the open-air vendor market located in eclectic NoDa.

Officials say this is a family-friendly market and is free for anyone to attend.

The market will feature 70 small businesses, artisans and entrepreneurs selling their products, DJs at each location, food trucks and special beverages.

NoDaHood FestiFall Market will be held in the shared parking lots at Divine Barrel Brewing, as well as just across the street at Great Wagon Road Distilling.