Prayers, Donations Pouring In For Huntersville Boy Attacked By Shark

MIAMI, FLORIDA — A 10-year-old Huntersville boy is fortunate to be alive after he was attacked by a shark. Jameson Reeder, Jr., was bitten by the shark Saturday while vacationing with his family off the Florida Keys.

The family says they were out on a boat snorkeling when Jameson felt something biting his leg. The family believes it was an 8 ft. bull shark. Paramedics rushed to the area, and Jameson was airlifted to a Miami children’s hospital. Doctors had to amputate the boy’s leg just below the knee. His family is asking for prayers for Jameson’s speedy recovery.

If you’d like to help the family with Jameson’s recovery expenses click the link below.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JamesonReeder?fbclid=IwAR1W_wwMCpPSNZOewhBnFuFCqOhtsxMOU1OSoFu5PZkG7ZZwyFvj9lbSrjU