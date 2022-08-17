South Carolina Supreme Court Blocks Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLOMBIA, S.C. The South Carolina fetal heartbeat law which bans abortions around six weeks is no longer in effect after the state Supreme Court placed a temporary block on it Wednesday, August 17th.

During this time, South Carolina residents can access abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The Court stated the constitutionality of the final decision is currently undeterminable.

“At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.”

It has been reported that lawmakers are considering additional restrictions. The house Judiciary Committee advanced an abortion bam with no restrictions for rape or incest on Tuesday, August 16th,