TRAFFIC ALERT: Fiery I-77 Crash Causes Interstate To Shut Down

The Latest:

Troopers say I-77 North near exit 9 in Charlotte has officially been cleared after a tractor-trailer crashed on the highway Tuesday causing major traffic delays.

One of three lanes remains closed to drivers, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Update:

Troopers say the collision that shut down portions of I-77 Tuesday morning involved a Walmart truck hauling meat.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a concrete barrier before igniting.

Troopers say the tuck driver is being cited for failure to maintain lane control.

Update:

Crews have opened the two left lanes on I-77 North near exit 9 in Charlotte and the bridge on Clarkson Street over the highway hours after a fiery crash on Tuesday.

Original Story (8/16/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to stay away from I-77 northbound at West Boulevard/John Belk Freeway after a serious crash shut the road down Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying produce caught on fire after crashing.

Update; Tractor Trailer Fire on I-77N at exit 9; 34 firefighters controlled the fire in 22 minutes; I-77 North will be closed for an entendres period of time; @NCSHP @CMPD @NCDOT @MecklenburgEMS @SteeleCreekVFD are on scene assisting. https://t.co/0asW2NzuCh pic.twitter.com/z3k9sQpqHA — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

Drivers are being asked to use South Tryon or South Boulevard to avoid a shut down.

One person involved in this incident is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Atrium CMC, according to a news release.