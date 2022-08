Gaston County Mugshots August 19th

1/30 Malik Williams Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture Sell Deliver

2/30 Mark Tudor Driving While Impaired

3/30 Nathaniel Thompson Parole Warrant

4/30 Demarcus Sturgis Hit:Run Failure To Stop Property Damage

5/30 Sanja Stallings Obtaining Property False Pretense



6/30 Travonta Spratt Failure To Appear

7/30 Kristen Sorrow Second Degree Trespassing

8/30 Sharie Smith Failure To Appear In Court

9/30 Scott Shirey Driving While Impaired

10/30 Lena Shepard Possession Of Heroine Possession Drug Paraphernalia



11/30 Dale Sadler Driving While Impaired Driving While Licensed Repaired

12/30 Matthew Ruttenbur Probation Violation

13/30 Andrew Robinson Fictitious Tags

14/30 Jasper Raymond Reckless Driving

15/30 Kristin Pugh Failure Tp Appear In Court



16/30 Nathan Price Failure To Appear In Court

17/30 Brian Parker Larceny Conspiracy Driving While Impaired

18/30 Mary Ohara Driving While Impaired

19/30 Richard Mowery Failure To Appear In Court

20/30 Nicholas Moffitt Failure To Appear In Court



21/30 Monica Martin Probation Violation

22/30 Reginald Gainer Failure To Appear Extradition : Fugitive

23/30 Juan Franco Probation Violation

24/30 Juan Franco Probation Violation

25/30 Greg Fite Larceny Conspiracy Driving While License Revoked Larceny Failure To Appear



26/30 Robert Finley Possession Of Firearm By Felon Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

27/30 Anthony Ervin Failure To Appear

28/30 Christina Lucille Employee Larceny

29/30 Da’Qualveis Burris Embezzlement

30/30 Paul Bortolussi Driving While Impaired





























































The Gaston County mugshots for August 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.