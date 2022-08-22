9PM: In The Dark “The Deep End”

Josh’s persistence to bring Murphy down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix for a favor and Darnell learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About In The Dark:

In three seasons, Murphy Mason has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she’s a woman-on-the-run. She’s also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess, along with their annoying friend Felix, and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max, find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren’t the only ones after them.