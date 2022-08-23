Brief Break from Rain and Storm Chances

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog

Hot and partly sunny today

Little to no rain chance through mid-week

Muggy weather returns late week w/ PM storm chances

Cold front closes in on the area this weekend Discussion

Drier air is filtering into the region this morning as a weak cold front settles over Central NC. Highs will reach the upper 80s today under partly cloudy skies. Little to no rain chance through mid-week with temps reaching the upper 80s. Moisture begins to return as the first of a series of disturbances moves into the region late Wednesday into Thursday. It will feel quite a bit muggier with highs still in the upper 80s and lows near 70 as the stalled front washes out over the Atlantic. A cold front will approach the area this weekend keeping scattered storm chances in the forecast through Sunday.

Tropics Update

Disturbance located several hundred miles off Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of development as it moves into drier air and an unfavorable environment over the next few days.