CMPD: Man Dies After Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after finding a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on West Sugar Creek Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by hospital staff after arriving for treatment, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.