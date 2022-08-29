Gun Found in Student Backpack at South Pointe in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC — A handgun was found in a student’s backpack at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill police say. It happened during lunch Monday.

According to a news release, a school resource officer watched a surveillance video of a male student handling something while reaching into the backpack of another student. Based on that observation, school administrators tried to search the backpack for contraband. The student refused and asked to call his mother. His mother arrived, and police say she refused to allow a search also.

Eventually, the SRO searched the backpack and found a 9mm handgun, reported in stolen in 2018.

Police say the 16-year-old student ran out of the school into a wooded area. More officers were called, and after a K9 track, the student was taken into custody. He was charged with possession of handgun by a person under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, and resisting arrest. His name is not being released because of his age.

His mother, Dewanna Frederick Barber, 37, of Rock Hill was charged with obstruction of justice.

Rock Hill police are still investigating.