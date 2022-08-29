Hot and Humid Start to the School Year

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Hot and humid through mid-week

PM Isolated storms

Mid-week cold front brings drier and slightly cooler air

Isolated to widely scattered storm chances return this weekend

Watching the tropics Discussion:

Patchy dense fog to start the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the region. Highs will top out near 90s this afternoon with isolated to widely scattered afternoon storm chances. A typical summertime pattern will continue through mid-week with above-average highs and scattered PM storms. A cold front will move into the region Wednesday. This will set up a drier and slightly cooler end to the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with minimal rain and storm chances. Isolated to widely scattered storm chances return for the weekend.

Tropics Update:

The National Hurricane Center is watching 4 areas in the Atlantic. A disturbance in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 5 days. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for tropical development, this disturbance has enough time to become a tropical depression before the week is through. Models are bringing this storm close to the southeast coast by Labor Day, before curving back out to sea. This will be something to watch over the next few days. All other areas have a low chance of development, but we are entering peak hurricane season so activity will likely ramp up in the coming weeks.