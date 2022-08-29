York Man Killed In Crash On Highway 5 in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officials say a man from York, S.C. was killed in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill on August 28th.

The accident happened near the intersection of Herlong Avenue. The York County Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Jason Dover was killed in the crash. He was reportedly driving when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an utility pole and a tree before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to a news release.

Investigators say Dover was pronounced dead on the scene. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.