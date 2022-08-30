Attempt #2: New Launch Date & Time For Artemis I

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA —

After gathering more details on the Artemis engine bleed issue that was discovered on Monday, Artemis 1 is now scheduled to launch on Saturday.

The mission, named Artemis 1, is an uncrewed test flight around the Moon. This will set the stage to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. This landmark mission is targeted for 2025 or 2026

@NASAArtemis wrote on twitter: “Teams have reviewed the data from Monday’s launch attempt of the Artemis 1 mission and are moving forward with a second launch attempt on Saturday, September 3rd with a two-hour launch window starting at 2:17 p.m. EDT.”