ROCK HILL, NC, – A gun was found during a safety and security check at Rock Hill High School on August 31st.

A York County school resource officer received information about a gun in a student’s car.

According to a news release, the student ran from deputies and administrators. The student has yet to be apprehended.

Sources from the school say they know who the student is and are currently investigating.

This case is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.